In Memoriam: Michael Burawoy

Our beloved colleague, Michael Burawoy, was killed the evening of February 3, 2025 when he was hit by a car while walking near his home in Oakland. Michael was a pillar of our community for decades, an intellectual giant, a dedicated mentor and educator, and a dear friend. Indeed, he played a central role in defining who we are as an intellectual and human community.

UPDATE: The American Sociological Association and International Sociological Association are hosting an online tribute to Michael Burawoy's life and legacy at 9am Pacific time on Saturday, February 8. You can watch it here: bit.ly/414VbLC

In lieu of flowers, we ask for contributions to the Burawoy Chair's Endowment for Sociology , which supports the graduate and undergraduate students to whom Michael was always dedicated.

To add your own remembrances below, please email sociologychair@berkeley.edu . Please be sure to include your name and any affiliation with UC Berkeley.

Professor Michael Burawoy, 1947-2025

Michael Burawoy, a world-renowned sociologist and professor emeritus at the University of California, Berkeley, died after being struck by a vehicle on Monday, February 3. He was 77.



Burawoy joined the Berkeley Sociology Department as an Assistant Professor in 1976, after earning his PhD in sociology at the University of Chicago (1976) under the supervision of Professor William Julius Wilson. Burawoy’s scholarship, graduate mentorship, undergraduate teaching, and professional leadership profoundly shaped the Berkeley sociology department, the discipline, the profession, the university, and sociological practice and publics around the globe. He retired in 2023 after 47 years of service to the university, but he continued to mentor graduate students and remained very active in the discipline.



For nearly five decades, Professor Burawoy was a leading intellectual influence in the

discipline. He published 12 books and well over 120 papers, essays, and book chapters. Many of Burawoy’s published works, including Manufacturing Consent (1979), The Politics of Production (1985), and The Extended Case Method (2009), were translated into multiple languages. He is famous for his myriad generative contributions to sociological theory, sociological methods, analyses of labor processes in industrial worksites, analyses of the university as a place of work, and especially in more recent years, for his work to advance public sociology as a distinctive, legitimate mode of doing sociology in and through engagement with non-academic practitioners and collaborators, always with an orientation to the public good. His contributions to the profession have been recognized by numerous awards, including the Lifetime Achievement Award from the Marxist Section of the American Sociological Association (2020) as well as the W.E.B. DuBois Career of Distinguished Scholarship Award (2024).



Burawoy was a transformative leader on campus and in the profession. He served as Sociology Department Chair (1996-1998, 2000-2002) as well as co-Chair and Secretary of the Berkeley Faculty Association (2015-2021). He was elected President of the American Sociological Association (2003-2004) as well as President of the International Sociological Association (2010-2014). Across these various constituencies and communities, Michael Burawoy’s leadership and service was characterized by intellectual vision, political commitment to raise voices of those at “the bottom” or the margins, dedication to advance the public good, and integrity, generosity, compassion, and good humor.



As President of American Sociological Association, Burawoy developed and advanced his call for “public sociology” a call that energized more diverse and younger generations of sociologists to practice sociology through proactive engagement with concerns and questions that emanate from communities beyond academia. As President of the International Sociological Association, Burawoy made sustained and effective efforts to build infrastructure for sustained scholarly exchange among and between scholars of the “global south” and the “global north.” His contributions as ISA president made a huge impact on American sociology by increasing openness and attention to global issues and exerting counter-pressure on some of the inward focused, provincializing tendencies of the discipline in the U.S. He was founding editor of a new ISA journal called Global Dialogue (2010-2017) that featured the work and ideas of sociologists from around the world, translated into multiple languages to reduce barriers to scholarly exchange, and to remove excuses for failure by U.S. based scholars to engage with scholars from the global south.



Burawoy’s teaching and advising were legendary, as were his commitments to the continual improvement of pedagogy and to sustaining accessible, high-quality public higher education. He won numerous accolades for his teaching and mentorship at the graduate and undergraduate levels over his career, including the UC Berkeley Distinguished Teaching Award (1979), the American Sociological Association Distinguished Teaching Award (2003), and the Faculty Award for Outstanding Mentorship of GSIs (2007). His impact on students was profound. He supervised no fewer than 80 dissertations. And for four decades, he taught the department’s required undergraduate theory sequence and was renowned for learning the name of each and every undergraduate student he taught by the second week of class, even in large lectures with more than 200 students.



Upon his retirement, Professor Burawoy was awarded the Berkeley Citation (2023), one of the campus’ top honors, reserved for “distinguished individuals or organizations…whose contributions to UC Berkeley go beyond the call of duty and whose achievements exceed the standards of excellence in their fields.”



Remembrances and Tributes

Like many others I am reeling from the news of the death of my beloved mentor and friend Michael Burawoy, UC Berkeley Sociology professor emeritus. This is a tremendous loss for me personally, to our Social Sciences community, UC Berkeley, and to sociologists worldwide, from England to South Africa, and from India to Brazil.



Michael dedicated 47 years of his life to Berkeley, contributing immeasurably to the discipline, transforming the fields of labor, ethnography and theory. He was past president of the American Sociological Association and the International Sociological Association. His greatest legacy, though, went far beyond the many books and articles he published or prestigious awards he received -- it was in the people whose lives he changed. He was an extraordinary teacher, who mentored and inspired thousands of students, changing their lives with his fierce intellect and kindness.



He mentored me when I first arrived at Berkeley as an assistant professor. I learned to love Berkeley through his eyes. I learned what it meant to teach, to mentor, to do research seriously, and above all, what devotion to one’s calling looked like. I am grateful that in my present position as dean, I will always have his voice in my ear, reminding me that it is my duty to think above all about the needs of those most disadvantaged, the powerless, those who had to fight to get here.



I will miss him always as a beloved friend, mentor and comrade. An unimaginable loss.

-- Raka Ray, Professor of Sociology and Southeast Asian Studies and Dean of Social Sciences at UC Berkeley

Tribute from the Berkeley Faculty Association

The Brazilian Society of Sociology (SBS) expresses its profound condolences upon hearing news of the death of Michael Burawoy, professor in the Department of Sociology at the University of California, Berkeley and former president of the American Sociological Association (ASA) and the International Sociological Association (ISA). Throughout his career, Michael articulated like few others, the multiple dimensions of a sociologist's job as educator, researcher, and activist.

As a sociologist, Michael was renowned for the extended case method, which he developed at the School of Anthropology in Manchester, his home city. During his field research –which began in the 1960s in a copper mine in Zambia, continued in an engine company in Chicago in the 1970s, in factories and steel mills in Hungary in the 1980s and, finally, in a modular furniture factory in the former Soviet Union in the early 1990s – Michael perfected the theoretical-methodological tool that would make him known worldwide. He specialized in combining critical sociology with heterodox Marxism. In addition to classical Marxists, he drew upon thinkers such as Antonio Gramsci, Rosa Luxemburg, Leon Trotsky and Frantz Fanon in order to reconstruct the capacity for practical intervention through critical thinking, both inside and outside the university.

At the same time, he supervised his graduate students’ ethnographic projects across the globe. Among his many contributions, three stand out: the sociology of labor, sociological Marxism, and public sociology. In the case of the sociology of labor, books such as Manufacturing Consent: Changes in the Labor Process under Monopoly Capitalism and Politics of Production: Factory Regimes under Capitalism and Socialism, were critical. They led to revisions of previous analyses and generated new perspectives in the field.

Alongside his close friend, Erik Olin Wright, Michael engaged in a broad theoretical project to reconstruct “sociological Marxism” – defined as the theory of the contradictory reproduction of capitalist social relations – whose objective was to rescue the emancipatory power of Marxist theory, dismantled after the collapse of bureaucratic state socialism, starting from the critical production of empirical data. This theoretical-political program was carried forward through two major initiatives: Erik Olin Wright created the “real utopias” project, while Michael developed his proposal for a “public sociology.”

Both Michael and Erik endeavored to “reconstruct Marxism” by inviting the sociological community to be part of a broad social movement to transform capitalism through critical engagement with different audiences, academic and non-academic, that make up the world of sociology. Michael nurtured strong relationships in Brazil, visiting us among us on several occasions, whether to participate in meetings of the National Association of Graduate Studies and Research in the Social Sciences (ANPOCS), Brazilian Sociological Society (SBS) and Latin American Association of Sociology (ALAS) Congresses, or to give seminars at universities across the country. Some of his books have been translated into Portuguese, such as Marxism Meets Bourdieu (Editora da Unicamp) and Sociological Marxism (Editora Alameda).

Michael cultivated personal relationships in ways that few others do. Everyone who had the privilege and joy of knowing him, whether as a teacher, colleague, or friend, know that he was simply remarkable. The world of sociology mourns this tragic, violent, and senseless death, demanding immediate clarification from the Oakland police authorities. The large extended family he cultivated throughout his life, however, celebrates his legacy of knowledge, empathy, generosity, passion, wisdom, and solidarity.

Text by: Ruy Braga, Professor, Sociology Department, Universidade de São Paulo (USP), and Marco Aurélio Santana, Professor, Sociology Department, Universidade Federal do Rio de Janeiro (UFRJ); Translated by: Alice Taylor (E Korbel School of International Studies, University of Denver)

One of the things that those of us who loved Michael Burawoy loved so much about him, was that he was SO much fun and SO hysterically funny.

In 2001, we, his seven TAs for social theory, decided it would be hilarious to take the world famous Marxist sociologist to the mecca of capitalism for spring break—Las Vegas. He was game for anything, and he PAID for everything we ate there too! I think we took him to the cleaners after one meal at the Paris.



He was a good sport when we insisted he try the water massage machine—we even prepaid for it so he could not say no. The machine tickled and so he couldn't stop giggling— which resulted in all of us ROLLING on the floor laughing so hard we could barely breathe….

Eréndira dared him to wear red leather pants to the sociology department holiday party. He said, "Where am I going to get red leather pants?" (he was trying to get out of it). So Eren said, "I'll take you shopping for them." She took him to a thrift store and found these for him and he kept his end of the bargain. He looked too cute!

Everyone who worked with Michael adored him. He brought out the best in all of us, and he cared SO MUCH for all of his students.

He and I had a running joke because he thought I hugged too much. He'd say "Don't come near me with your hugs, Tamara!" Then when I graduated from Berkeley...He gave me one of the biggest, warmest hugs of my life, laughing the entire time.

Eréndira Rueda took this beautiful photo of Michael with his great friend Erik Olin Wright in 2002. Every Thursday night after our weekly TA meeting, Michael treated the seven of us to a REALLY nice dinner (wine always included). Erik joined one night at Yoshi's for dinner and music. When Erik passed away, both Eren and I separately had the same thought—had Michael saved it digitally after 18 years? He was a Luddite, without a tv, cell phone, or car, so who knew? We each sent it to him and got the same response—yes, he still had it and "This was Erik's favorite photo of us.” We knew it was his, too.

-- Tamara Kay, Berkeley PhD 2004.

A truly inspirational professor who will always be remembered. I was incredibly fortunate to have him as one of the advisors for my master’s thesis back in 1981. I still recall his insightful comments, which motivated me to work harder and produce a better paper. His classes and seminars left a lasting impression on me and continue to shape my worldview to this day. I am deeply saddened by the sudden loss of such an extraordinary teacher.

Pamela Stefanowicz, UC Berkeley - Class of 1979 (B.A.) and 1981 (M.A.)

Article For Michael Burawoy: A Tribute to a Life of Thought and Action

This is news too cruel to believe, too sudden to accept. Michael, you are gone, and yet you are everywhere. Only three weeks ago, we sat together in Cambridge, speaking of Gaza and Syria, of struggles that animated your restless mind. The day before you left us, we exchanged emails about a statement supporting BDS, a cause you carried with conviction, hoping to rally former presidents of the International Sociological Association to push the current Executive Committee toward courage. You were never just a scholar, never merely an academic voice in the wilderness. You were a guide, a force, a mentor, a friend—the kind of thinker who did not merely theorize justice but pursued it with relentless passion. I owe you so much. You took my hand and led me from the narrow corridors of professional and policy sociology into the vast, unruly terrain of public sociology. But more than that, you unmapped my thinking, urging me to embrace global sociology.

How do we imagine public sociology without your unyielding presence, without your tireless interventions? Your wisdom was never distant, never encased in ivory towers—it was lived, argued, practiced. You wrote a beautiful preface for my forthcoming book, Against Symbolic Liberalism: A Plea for Dialogical Sociology. When you saw my cautiously optimistic position on Syria, you wanted to add a paragraph on how I put my dialogical sociology into practice. You believed, always, that theory must breathe, that it must find its way into the fabric of lived experience.

In Cambridge, I urged you to write your autobiography, and you promised me you would. But fate has stolen you too soon. We are left with the work you have done, but not the work you still had to do. The world still needs your boundless energy, your unwavering commitment to justice, your fearless questioning of power.

Michael, you were not just a theorist. You reshaped the very practice of sociology, making it urgent, engaged, and alive. Your ideas do not die. Your presence does not fade. You are not gone; you are inscribed in every struggle for truth, every act of intellectual courage, every fight against injustice.

I grieve this immense loss. But I do not say goodbye.

Your memory is eternal.

By Sari Hanafi

Former president of the International Sociological Association.

Currently a professor of sociology at the American University of Beirut and chair of the Islamic Studies program. He is the editor of Idafat: the Arab Journal of Sociology.

Photo in Yakohama Congress 2014

My letter to Michael Burawoy – Marcel Paret

February 5, 2025



Dear Michael,

I learned yesterday about your passing, which happened the night before. The news reported that you flew 75 feet into the air. Wow. I suppose I should not be surprised. You were always reaching and grasping for new heights. Always leading the way, even as you were always learning and eager to learn. You certainly are fearless. Or at least very good at hiding your fears. I am picturing you soaring up and away from Grand Avenue, throwing a peace sign as you head towards somewhere else. If I allow myself to keep drifting into this dream, I see you headed to a place where you can meet other sociologists of the past – your old friends, and also those who you spent a lifetime talking to but never met in person. I dream that Marx and Gramsci and Polanyi and Fanon are waiting for you with a cup of tea.

But you have left us behind and now we are grieving and wrestling with your absence. Zach wrote to you online: “now that you’re gone, it feels like there’s a gaping hole.” And that captures a lot for me. In the acknowledgments of my book, I wrote that I took comfort in knowing that I could always count on you. It was grounding to know that you were out there in the world, always ready for a chat if need be; and in the meantime, you were always pushing for a vibrant and just and politically engaged sociology – providing inspiration and a model for us to follow. And now you are gone, forcing us to figure out what it means to forge ahead without you.

Losing you is extremely hard. You had so much still left to do and we had so many more conversations to have. I was looking forward to seeing you on the call next week about organizing for Palestine, and then at ISA in Morocco. Just a few days ago we were going back and forth about your foreword to a republication of Eddie’s book, and Zach and I got to share our recent paper on Communist parties in the US and SA. We are in the middle of writing a piece about your early work on race and class, exposing its limits so as to build a theory for the present. I was working on it just minutes before I got the news. I thought that we would have a chance to discuss and debate after the piece was done and published, alongside dialogues about Du Bois, Fanon, and Hall. We, the community that loves you, may never have been ready for you to leave us. And so, this was always going to be hard. I certainly was not ready.

You have touched the lives of so many, and I feel lucky to have been part of your life and your glow. One of my Utah colleagues wrote to me today. She only met you once, briefly. But she told me that you “left a lasting impression--his energy was contagious. It was clear how deeply admired and respected he was by everyone who knew him.” Your energy! How did you manage to stay so alive and so present for everybody? How did you make each person feel so special, while at the same time being so stubborn and committed and outward with your beliefs and your devotion to social justice? I think it was your appreciation for humanity, and the humbleness that came along with that. What a gift you were to the world, to sociology, and especially, to those of us who got to connect with you in person. I know that your legacy and your humanity will continue to ripple for many, many years to come. But right now, I am just appreciative for what you have done, and I am crushed by what we no longer get to enjoy.

Eric Klinenberg posted this: “I don’t think anyone has ever loved sociology more than Michael Burawoy. I know that no one has ever loved their students more, or done so much to bring them together into the kind of community every scholar wants. What a beautiful life. What a devastating loss.” I just had a text exchange with Laleh. All we could do was send heart emojis to each other, some whole and some broken. Back when we were writing dissertations, and going to Occupy everyday with Emily, somehow you managed to support us academically, politically, and personally, all at the same time. And you helped to bring the three of us together. Looking back, I can see how you were a rock of our community. I am gratified that we got to celebrate you at your retirement, and that both you and the rest of us – in the hundreds – could witness and appreciate the community that you have done so much to foster among those you mentored. Cinzia put it beautifully: “I have always felt that the biggest gift Michael gave to his students was each other.”

More than 80 dissertations, as chair. And many, many more that you mentored in other roles, formally or informally. As I spoke about in my remarks at your retirement party, I could feel the reach of your mentorship and community in South Africa, where so many students and scholars benefitted from crossing paths with you in different ways. Indeed, the Burawoy family extends far and wide. I remember when I told Gay that my book title (Fractured Militancy) was a play on hers (Manufacturing Militance), she responded that her title was meant to honor and tease you, in reference to your own masterpiece, Manufacturing Consent. “I guess it’s all in the family,” she wrote to me.

Last night I sought comfort by telling my kids about you. And then Jessie and I stayed up late talking about you and all that you have meant to us – I reminded her that you would always ask about her, and we talked about how amazing you were at our wedding, charming everybody as you conducted an ethnography of my family and friends. Jessie and I got together at the beginning of my dissertation work, and so we have grown up together with you in our lives. Last year, when I asked Jessie what I should say at your retirement gathering, she remarked: “I’ve never seen you hold anybody else in such high regard.”

Now that I have gotten this far in the letter, I am finally beginning to accept that we, and I, will have to come to terms with your physical absence. We will have to begin anew, making due with what you have left behind. And that is a lot. I am reminded of the random people I have encountered here in Salt Lake City that you have touched: a former undergraduate student in your famous social theory course, who has cerebral palsy and now leads efforts in Utah to secure legal rights for disabled residents. He remembers your course vividly and fondly. Another, a good friend and psychologist, who told me how profoundly your writing on the extended case method influenced and inspired her. And another, a former graduate student who I am still in touch with, who is now using Gramsci and Hall as guidance in his anarchist organizing – when you passed, he wrote to tell me how much he had benefitted from your notes on Gramsci, which I had shared with him.

Your intellectual legacy is enormous and it will live on, well beyond my years. There seems to be little doubt about that. As you know, some of us have been working to elaborate and extend some of your theoretical contributions, contributing to the study of, as you put it in your own words, “capitalism on earth.” I sincerely hope that, once we manage to pull ourselves together, we can continue this effort.

But for those who knew you better as a scholar than as a mentor, I hope that the outpouring of support will reveal that you were much more than one of the greatest Marxist sociologists to ever walk the planet. As much as I hope to leave an intellectual mark within sociology, and to publish articles that people will read, even more importantly I hope to carry on your legacy as a great mentor and a great human. Fareen wrote, “I wish we had street funeral processions in this country, because that’s what it should be.” You are an inspiration, Michael.

One of my favorite memories with you was during my preparation for the qualifying exam at Berkeley, when I was writing an essay comparing Gramsci and Fraser, under your guidance. We lived near each other, and we would sometimes ride our bikes home together, talking about theory all the way from Berkeley to Oakland. You loved to bike, you loved theory, you loved Gramsci, and it seemed, you loved sharing your wisdom with me and sharing that time with me. I will be forever grateful. And I will cherish these memories.

So many tributes to you are coming out, from all over the world. A testament to your wide reach; and to your hunger for transcending boundaries and making connections with humans well beyond the confines of the US and the West. Among the many posts and messages, I like how some people have ended their tributes by writing, “Michael Burawoy, forever.” It gives me a tiny bit of comfort, in this moment of grief, to remember that you will live on forever in our writing, our communities, and our hearts. Keep flying, Michael.

With love, Marcel

Dear colleagues, this is to contribute to the homage we, and the sociology community world wide, owe to Michael.

I have known Michael for 40 years. He was a friend, a colleague, and a companion of many struggles for social justice. He was, and will remain, a towering figure of sociology. As an incredibly innovative empirical researcher, as a significant theorist of the centrality of labor in understanding society, and as the scholar who put public sociology on the intellectual agenda. We will miss him deeply. I encourage the young sociologists to study his work and learn about his life, about his work in/on South African mines, Chicago factories, or construction sites in Northern Russia. He should be an inspiration for 21st century sociologists. It is only fitting that such an intellectual giant would be recklessly killed by the violent society he denounced and that he tried to pacify. We will continue his work and persevere in his values.

Manuel Castells, Emeritus Professor of City Planning and Sociology, UC Berkeley

Manuel Castells, FBA.



