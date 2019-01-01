Cybelle Fox

Representative Publications

Books

2012. Three Worlds of Relief: Race, Immigration, and the American Welfare State from the Progressive Era to the New Deal. Princeton, NJ: Princeton University Press.

2004. Rampage: The Social Roots of School Shootings. (with Katherine Newman, David Harding, Jal Mehta and Wendy Roth). New York: Basic Books.

Articles and Chapters

2023. “Rethinking Sanctuary: The Origins of Non-Cooperation Policies in Social Welfare Agencies.” Law & Social Inquiry 48(1):175-204.

2021. "'Save our Senior Non-Citizens': Extending Old Age Assistance to Immigrants, 1935-1971." Social Science History 45(1):55-81.

2020. "Demography is Not Destiny." In Trumpism and its Discontents, Osagie K. Obasogie (ed.) Berkeley Public Policy Press.

2019. “'The Line Must Be Drawn Somewhere': The Rise of Legal Status Restrictions in State Welfare Policy in the 1970s" Studies in American Political Development 33(2):275-304.

2016. “Unauthorized Welfare: The Origins of Immigrant Status Restrictions in American Social Policy.” Journal of American History 102(4):1051-1074.

2015. “Beyond ‘White by Law’: Explaining the Gulf in Citizenship Acquisition between Mexican and European Immigrants, 1930.” (with Irene Bloemraad) Social Forces 94(1):181-208.

2013. “Immigration, Political Participation and Redistributive Social Policy.” (with Irene Bloemraad and Christel Kesler) In Immigration and Poverty, David Card and Steven Raphael (eds.) New York: Russell Sage Foundation.

2012. “Defining America’s Racial Boundaries: Blacks, Mexicans, and European Immigrants, 1890-1945.” (with Thomas Guglielmo) American Journal of Sociology 118(2):327-379.

2010. “Three Worlds of Relief: Race, Immigration, and Public and Private Social Welfare Spending in American Cities, 1929.” American Journal of Sociology 116(2):453-502.

2009. “Repeat Tragedy: Rampage Shootings in American High School and College Settings 2002-2008.” (with Katherine Newman) American Behavioral Scientist 52(9):1286-1308.

2005. “School Shootings as Organizational Deviance.” (with David Harding) Sociology of Education 78(1):69-97.

2004. “The Changing Color of Welfare? How Whites’ Attitudes Toward Latinos Influence Support for Welfare.” American Journal of Sociology 110(3):580-625.

2003. Introduction. “Race, Racism and Discrimination: Bridging Problems, Methods and Theory in Social Psychological Research.” (with Lawrence D. Bobo) Social Psychology Quarterly 66(4): 319-332.

2003. “A Deadly Partnership: Lethal Violence in an Arkansas Middle School.” (with Wendy Roth and Katherine Newman) In National Research Council and Institute of Medicine. Deadly Lessons: Understanding Lethal School Violence. Mark H. Moore, Carol V. Petrie, Anthony A. Braga and Brenda L. McLaughlin, Editors Division of Behavioral and Social Sciences and Education. Washington DC: National Academy Press.

2002. “Studying Rare Events through Qualitative Case Studies: Lessons from a Study of Rampage School Shootings.” (with David Harding and Jal Mehta) Sociological Methods & Research 31(2): 174-217.

1999. “A Snapshot of Family Homelessness Across America.” (with Ralph Nunez) Political Science Quarterly 114(2): 289-307.

Work in Progress

Unauthorized Welfare: The Rise of Immigrant Status Restrictions in American Social Welfare Policy (Book manuscript in progress)